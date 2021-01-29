UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Underlines Importance Of Preserving Emirati Sporting Traditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preserving Emirati sporting traditions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has underlined the UAE leadership's determination to continue to preserve heritage sports and passing them down from generation to generation in pursuance of the approach laid by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks as he welcomed in AlNakheel Palace today Khalfan Butti Al Qubaisi, who recently won the President's Falconry Cup, which ran on January 16-27 and organised by the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club.

The meeting occasioned a review of the heritage activities being hosted by the nation and the support lent by the UAE leadership to revive Emirati sports.

