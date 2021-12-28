Hamdan bin Zayed updated by ERC delegations on relief operations in Malaysia, Mauritania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has telephoned Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the ERC, and head of the ERC delegation currently visiting Malaysia to provide relief aid to those affected by the floods, which hit 33 governorates across 8 Malaysian states.

During the call, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the progress of relief operations, and directed to boost efforts and expedite aid distribution, especially in terms of housing, health and food needs, to help better the living conditions of those affected.

He also made a phone call to Saeed Suhail Al Mazrouei, head of the ERC's delegation in Nouakchott, to follow up on the ERC's projects in Mauritania, and directed intensifying relief and developmental efforts to alleviate the suffering and enhance the quality of life of the Mauritanian people.

Sheikh Hamdan explained that these efforts are part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts, carried out under the directives of the UAE's government to stand by the people of Mauritania.

He further stated that the UAE, through the ERC, strives to enhance its humanitarian and relief efforts regionally and internationally, and will spare no effort in supporting those affected.