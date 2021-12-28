UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Updated By ERC Delegations On Relief Operations In Malaysia, Mauritania

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed updated by ERC delegations on relief operations in Malaysia, Mauritania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has telephoned Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the ERC, and head of the ERC delegation currently visiting Malaysia to provide relief aid to those affected by the floods, which hit 33 governorates across 8 Malaysian states.

During the call, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the progress of relief operations, and directed to boost efforts and expedite aid distribution, especially in terms of housing, health and food needs, to help better the living conditions of those affected.

He also made a phone call to Saeed Suhail Al Mazrouei, head of the ERC's delegation in Nouakchott, to follow up on the ERC's projects in Mauritania, and directed intensifying relief and developmental efforts to alleviate the suffering and enhance the quality of life of the Mauritanian people.

Sheikh Hamdan explained that these efforts are part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts, carried out under the directives of the UAE's government to stand by the people of Mauritania.

He further stated that the UAE, through the ERC, strives to enhance its humanitarian and relief efforts regionally and internationally, and will spare no effort in supporting those affected.

Related Topics

UAE Nouakchott Progress Malaysia Mauritania Government Housing

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 other ..

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 others

5 minutes ago
 166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

5 minutes ago
 Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2 ..

Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2022 - Polish Official

6 minutes ago
 Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers f ..

Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers for appearing in contest on bum ..

6 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edible ..

DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edibles

6 minutes ago
 9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China' ..

9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China's 'vaccine humanitarianism'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.