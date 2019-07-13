UrduPoint.com
Hamdan bin Zayed updated on ERC preparations over development projects in Comoros

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, was updated by an ERC field aid team on the progress of development projects being implemented as per directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the Comoros.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed called Obeid Al Balouchi, Head of the ERC team in the Comoros, who briefed him on the preparations to implement the projects which are worth US$10 million.

The projects will include the construction of 40 housing units, building and renovation of five schools, setting up a fully-equipped motherhood and childhood centre, and a dialysis unit as well as commissioning of a water project, distribution of thousands of food baskets, and hygienic household items.

Sheikh Hamdan said these projects fall within the UAE's continuous humanitarian efforts in the Comoros out of its commitment to help sisterly and friendly countries to deliver development goals and provide basic services.

The UAE would spare no effort to meet the requirements for development in the Comoros and extend a helping hand to the needy and vulnerable segments, he emphasised.

