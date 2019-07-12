Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction projects in flood-hit Kerala

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, was updated by a UAE field aid team on progress being made in reconstruction projects the UAE launched following the severe floods that hit the south Indian state of Kerala last year.

Sheikh Hamdan called Fahad bin Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy ERC Secretary General for International Development and Cooperation, and head of the ERC team, who briefed him about the ongoing reconstruction efforts and the coordination being made with the UAE Consulate in Kerala and the Government of Kerala.

The ERC has set a budget of AED10 million to build new houses and a children and maternity centre.

''The UAE will spare no effort in delivering humanitarian assistance and services to countries struck by natural crises and disasters so as to alleviate the suffering of affected people,'' Sheikh Hamdan underscored.