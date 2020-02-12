UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Views Masterplan Of Jabal Al Dhanna Housing Project

Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received on Wednesday at Al Nakheel Palace, Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance, and Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the masterplan and progress of the "Jabal Al Dhanna Housing Project", which is located on the coast of Al Dhafra, with a total estimated cost of at AED2.7 billion.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of the long-term planning of development and strategic projects, which will help the development of the new residential neighbourhood and meet the needs of its residents, as well as provide services to the community and preserve the stability, growth and prosperity of the citizens and residents of Al Dhafra.

He also praised the pioneering role of the department and Modon Properties in advancing the tourism, housing and planning sectors in Abu Dhabi, as well as in ensuring sustainable development, an effective infrastructure, community planning and quality of life.

The project’s first phase covers an area of 129 hectares containing over 1,449 apartments, two schools, eight mosques, a main centre and a medical clinic, along with more than 700 villas and townhouses.

Upon completion, the project will accommodate nearly 12,000 people.

