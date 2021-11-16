Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2021, the largest event in the global energy industry, held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 18th November.

Sheikh Hamdan toured several local and foreign pavilions and was briefed by the exhibiting companies about the latest advancements in oil and gas production, their development plans and their vision for the future of energy.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) pavilion, accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), where he was briefed about ADNOC’s operations in exploration, development, gas production, refining, petrochemicals and the latest technologies uses to explore, develop and produce oil and gas from onshore and offshore fields, as well as the company’s efforts to invest in transformative innovations to reduce emissions in the energy sector.

He lauded the pivotal role of ADNOC in stimulating economic growth and diversification in the country, which supports the country’s 50-year plan, and the efforts of ADNOC’s cadres to achieve the company’s strategic objectives.

Sheikh Hamdan’s tour included the pavilions of Abu Dhabi Ports, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Lake Oil, Total Energy, Dolphin Energy, Mubadala Petroleum, Shell, Baynunah and Watergene.