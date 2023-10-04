Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited ADIPEC 2023.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the pioneering technology and solutions that are fast-tracking decarbonisation and advancing sustainable practices across the energy sector.

He also was shown around the various pavilions, products and innovations that are helping clean energy transformation and supporting global net zero ambitions.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan visited the ADNOC pavilion accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), where he was briefed on ADNOC's efforts to expedite the implementation of its key decarbonisation initiatives, including carbon capture and storage, electrification, energy efficiency and nature-based solutions.

Sheikh Hamdan praised ADNOC's pivotal role in strengthening the country’s leadership in the global energy sector.

He also visited the pavilions of the China National Petroleum Corporation, BP, and Saudi Aramco.

ADIPEC 2023 is taking place at ADNEC until 5 October under the theme ‘Decarbonisation. Faster. Together’. The event has gathered more than 160,000 visitors, including government ministers, CEOs, policymakers and energy experts, to inspire solutions towards a cleaner, more secure energy future.