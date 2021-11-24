UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits ADNOC Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Rulerâ€™s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today visited the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), where he was received by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of the ADNOC Group, and several of the company's officials.

During his visit, H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about ADNOC's efforts and initiatives aimed at implementing the vision of the UAEâ€™s leadership to encourage growth and national economic diversification, and to ensure the continuity of the company's business, create new economic opportunities, and reinforce the UAE's leadership in renewable energy.

He was also briefed about the companyâ€™s plans and objectives, as well as an expansion project that is part of "Taâ€™ziz," a comprehensive service and industrial system in the Al Rowais Industrial Complex.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Visit Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

48 seconds ago
 Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained a ..

Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained at Minsk Airport

11 minutes ago
 Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war ..

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war crimes in IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Ov ..

Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Over 50% - Company

11 minutes ago
 Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2 ..

Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2, Injures 16

11 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly President to Visit China to Me ..

UN General Assembly President to Visit China to Meet With Senior Officials - Spo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.