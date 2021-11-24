Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Rulerâ€™s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today visited the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), where he was received by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of the ADNOC Group, and several of the company's officials.

During his visit, H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about ADNOC's efforts and initiatives aimed at implementing the vision of the UAEâ€™s leadership to encourage growth and national economic diversification, and to ensure the continuity of the company's business, create new economic opportunities, and reinforce the UAE's leadership in renewable energy.

He was also briefed about the companyâ€™s plans and objectives, as well as an expansion project that is part of "Taâ€™ziz," a comprehensive service and industrial system in the Al Rowais Industrial Complex.