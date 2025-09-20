- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strategic projects
Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits Al Dhannah In Al Dhafra Region, Reviews ADNOC’s Strategic Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) AL DHAFRA, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region where he reviewed key strategic projects implemented by ADNOC and the latest developments in health, community and infrastructure.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the visit by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, along with senior officials from the region. He was welcomed by ADNOC’s executives and employees.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the significant progress witnessed across the UAE under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further highlighted ADNOC’s pivotal role in driving sustainable growth, enhancing quality of life, and contributing to economic and social development through its projects in Al Dhannah.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended the dedication and professionalism of ADNOC’s employees and noted that their contributions have further enhanced the UAE’s position as a responsible and reliable global energy provider.
During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on ADNOC’s key ongoing projects, including the development of Al Dhannah Hospital, one of the largest multi-specialty hospitals in Al Dhafra Region.
The hospital provides advanced healthcare services to ADNOC employees, their families, and the wider community.
Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the Dhafra Oasis for Giving, an ADNOC initiative launched in collaboration with strategic partners including the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra, the Emirates Red Crescent, and several government entities. The initiative is in line with the Year of Community and aims to deliver impactful charitable healthcare projects, such as ‘Dhafra Doctor’, which supports the health and wellbeing of senior citizens, and ‘Voice of Hope’, a programme that helps restore hearing for patients through advanced ear implants.
In addition, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was updated on ADNOC’s flagship community and service projects, including the Truck Rest Areas project on Sheikh Khalifa International Road, due to open by the end of September 2025. Designed to improve road safety for truck drivers and motorists, the four integrated rest areas will feature fuel stations, rest and prayer rooms, restaurants, and retail outlets.
Sheikh Hamdan also toured the Al Dhannah sports Complex, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities and services for residents of all ages.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strategic projects1 minute ago
-
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Romania1 hour ago
-
Egypt’s Qantara West Zone projects to generate up to $4 bn in exports, says PM1 hour ago
-
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state2 hours ago
-
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports4 hours ago
-
Over125 UAE aid trucks entered Gaza via Egyptian Rafah crossing4 hours ago
-
Global badminton stars set to compete in Al Ain Masters 20255 hours ago
-
UAE wins Gulf Padel Championship in Doha6 hours ago
-
UAE signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement under Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework6 hours ago
-
G42 advancing, bolstering UAE's standing in global AI landscape6 hours ago
-
UAE, Serbian Presidents attend parade marking Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, National Flag7 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets University of Sharjah students abroad7 hours ago