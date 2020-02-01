Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) AL DHAFRA, 31st January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited today Al Faziya Reserve near Al Sila'a and inspected the wildlife there.

Part of Al Yasat Reserve, the 45-kilometer long Al Faziya is home to diverse species of native and migratory birds and marine life. It also has 30 species of trees and seaweeds.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of the environment protection and wildlife conservation, as well as the responsible use of natural resources to sustainable development.