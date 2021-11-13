Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

(@FahadShabbir)

DELMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has affirmed the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to develop all regions of the country and provide their residents with decent living standards.

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks as he visited Dalma Island, Al Dhafra Region, recently where he inspected the progress of several community service projects.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan received a number of Delma people, with whom he exchanged cordial talk and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan directed the establishment of a Majlis (assembly in Arabic) for the people of Dalma to contribute to strengthening social bonds between the people of the island in continuation of the values underpinned by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of the frontline heroes in the island for effectively contributing to protecting the UAE society during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The people of Dalma hailed Sheikh Hamdan’s visit as reflective of the strong bond between the UAE’s leadership and people, as well as the leadership’s keenness to fulfill their needs and aspirations.