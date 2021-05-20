Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Ghayathi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited several development projects in Ghayathi, Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Hamdan began his tour by visiting the upgrading project of E15 Highway From Ghayathi to Ruwais, which is being managed by the Integrated Transport Centre and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) at a total cost of AED252 million.

The project is 85 percent completed and expected to be finished in November 2021.

The road will link Ghayathi and the Ghayathi Industrial Region to Al Ruwais and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11).

The project includes the enlargement of the actual road to three lanes spanning a length of 15.2 kilometres, and the construction of a new road with a length of 4.5 kilometres, as well as the construction of a ring road in the northern part of Ghayathi measuring 2.

3 kilometres. All construction works include all infrastructure services and LED lighting installation.

The project also includes the construction of several bridges and intersections, which will ease the flow of traffic, reduce traffic jams and improve traffic safety and security.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the new Ghayathi Commercial Centre, which is located in an area measuring 10,000-square metres and costs AED60 million.

He then visited the Ghayathi Residential Complex and inspected the Al Dhafra Region Municipality Works Project, which consists of three parks.

During his tour, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Mohammed Ali Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Al Dhafra Region Municipality, and Colonel Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Police.