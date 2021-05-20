UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits Development Projects In Ghayathi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Ghayathi

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited several development projects in Ghayathi, Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Hamdan began his tour by visiting the upgrading project of E15 Highway From Ghayathi to Ruwais, which is being managed by the Integrated Transport Centre and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) at a total cost of AED252 million.

The project is 85 percent completed and expected to be finished in November 2021.

The road will link Ghayathi and the Ghayathi Industrial Region to Al Ruwais and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11).

The project includes the enlargement of the actual road to three lanes spanning a length of 15.2 kilometres, and the construction of a new road with a length of 4.5 kilometres, as well as the construction of a ring road in the northern part of Ghayathi measuring 2.

3 kilometres. All construction works include all infrastructure services and LED lighting installation.

The project also includes the construction of several bridges and intersections, which will ease the flow of traffic, reduce traffic jams and improve traffic safety and security.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the new Ghayathi Commercial Centre, which is located in an area measuring 10,000-square metres and costs AED60 million.

He then visited the Ghayathi Residential Complex and inspected the Al Dhafra Region Municipality Works Project, which consists of three parks.

During his tour, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Mohammed Ali Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Al Dhafra Region Municipality, and Colonel Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Police.

Related Topics

Police Company Abu Dhabi Road Traffic November All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

1 hour ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

1 hour ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

3 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

4 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.