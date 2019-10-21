UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits Emirati's Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Emirati's home

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited Abdulaziz Hussain Ahmed in his home in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed welcomed the visit of Sheikh Hamdan and expressed the happiness of his entire family.

Sheikh Hamdan spoke with Ahmed and his family, which reflects the close relationship between the UAE’s leadership and people and the former’s keenness to explore the latter’s needs.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Mattar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Khadim Abdullah Al Daraey.

