Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa Festival

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited the Liwa International Festival 2020, which is being held until 10th January 2020.

Sheikh Hamdan began his tour by visiting the Liwa Heritage Village. He also visited the Liwa Heritage Market along with various recreational sites at the festival.

He then witnessed the festival’s preparations and the services provided to visitors and participants and viewed its activities and competitions, such as car and bikes race and heritage contests.

The Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra, was briefed during his visit by Mohammed Ali Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Al Dhafra Region Municipality and President of the Festival’s Supreme Committee, on the festival’s preparations and competitions, as well as the services provided to guests and participants.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support all heritage, sporting and youth activities held in the country, highlighting the fact that the festival is an important sporting destination in Al Dhafra and the UAE in general, and is a key event for adventure lovers.

He noted Al Dhafra is characterised by its distinguished festive atmosphere, whether in terms of its weather or geography, making it one of the country’s main tourist attractions.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region Office.