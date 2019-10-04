UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits Madinat Zayed Voting Centre, Emirati Home

Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Madinat Zayed voting centre, Emirati home

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) The Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has visited a polling centre in Madinat Zayed.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed toured the polling centre in the voting hall where he was briefed on voting procedures, mechanisms deployed to receive voters and the facilities provided to them to complete their vote process.

During the visit, he expressed his praise and appreciation for the UAE leadership and the Federal National Council's efforts to address issues of national interest, particularly those related to the Emirati people and their aspirations.

His Highness said that the UAE is taking steady steps forward to develop its parliamentary sector, describing the FNC Elections as a national merit, considered as a significant priority requiring the active turnout of Emirati constituents. He went on to note the importance of citizens' political participation in a nation's development journey.

His Highness noted his optimism on the ability of voters to select qualified candidates to represent the UAE people in the Federal National Council. He stressed that Emirati women play a pivotal role in promoting the success of the electoral process and that they are politically aware and empowered to take on leadership roles. His Highness encouraged female voters to exercise their right to participate in the electoral process.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the efforts of the National Election Committee, NEC, headed by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

Following the voter centre tour, His Highness visited Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Qathlan Al Mazrouei, where they exchanged cordial talks, reflecting the UAE leadership's keenness to continue open communication with citizens, strengthening the depth of relations that tie the leadership to the people.

