Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region has visited the Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah, Al Dhafra Region, in the presence of Abu Dhabi Police officials and the work team of ENEC and its subsidiary Nawah Energy Company.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the state-of-the-art facility and expertise of the specialised National talent working in the UAE’s emergency response sector.