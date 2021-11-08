UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits Pavilions Of Oman, S. Korea, Israel, China At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of Oman, S. Korea, Israel, China at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today toured the pavilions of Oman, South Korea, Israel and China in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Reflecting the Frankincense, Sheikh Hamdan was shown around the Omani pavilion which seeks to highlight the different achievements of the Sultanate in different civil developmental areas, showcasing the potential of Oman as a tourism and business destination.

At the Korea Pavilion, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on how the building is based on the premise of showing Korean dynamism that brings together individualistic images in harmony regardless of nationality, gender or age.

Sheikh Hamdan was also introduced to the state-of-the-art technology showcased at the Israeli pavilion where innovations for a better future are the hallmark of the building.

Named "Light of China," Sheikh Hamdan toured the Chinese pavilion, which is shaped like a traditional Chinese lantern. The pavilion is the largest at the expo, covering an area of 4,636 square metre.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during his tour of the Omani Pavilion by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Managing Director of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Present during Sheikh Hamdan's tour were Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to His Highness, the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, Khadim Abdulla Aldarei, Co-founder and Managing Director of Al Dahra Holding, and a number of senior officials.

