Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits Sir Bani Yas Island; Reviews Development, Tourism Plans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H.Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited Sir Bani Yas Island and reviewed ongoing development and tourism plans.

H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan also received an update on the results of recent archaeological excavations and heritage preservation efforts on the island, and toured Sir Bani Yas Church and Monastery and the new Visitor Services Centre, which highlights the island's history and cultural significance.

H.H.Sheikh Hamdan praised the ambitious development vision, and the efforts made to preserve the island’s cultural and natural heritage as a distinctive tourist destination.

