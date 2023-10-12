Hamdan bin Zayed visits UAE Barakah Exercise 2023

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, attended part of the UAE Barakah Exercise 2023, which began yesterday at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra Region.

He was received by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, and several senior officials.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan learnt about the national emergency response system of the nuclear energy sector, visited the operations centre to observe the exercise, and inspected a field hospital and other equipment, as well as the vehicles participating in the exercise.

He highlighted the UAE’s readiness and efficiency in the peaceful nuclear sector and its rapid response to various potential threats and risks, commending the efforts and efficiency of the exercise participants.

The exercise was a success due to the cooperation of all relevant sectors, he said,

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and included simulation to various scenarios of emergency cases that could happen at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and the surrounding vicinity in Al Dhafra Region, assess level or preparedness to rapidly respond to such cases as in line with most advanced international practices of safety, security and transparency.

The UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 was organised by Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with a number of various strategic stakeholders including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Deference, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Nawah Energy Company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 aimed to highlight the efforts related to safety, credibility and transparency of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, which contributes to diversifying energy resources and supplying energy to houses, companies and government facilities, while reducing carbon emissions across the UAE.

The UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 has been designed to be held biennially as it is a basic requirement on the list of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation for preparedness to respond to emergency incidents at nuclear facilities, (FANR-REG-12), that necessitates nuclear operators to have an integrated ecosystem to address and respond to emergency cases related to nuclear incidents and radiation, in collaboration with relevant authorities.

