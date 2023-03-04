UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits Victims Of Syrian Earthquake Receiving Treatment In UAE Hospitals Under Mother Of The Nation Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 05:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, has visited victims of Syrian earthquake receiving medical treatment in UAE’s hospitals as part of an initiative from H.H.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Mother of the Nation, and Honourary President of Emirates Red Crescent, who directed the treatment of Syrian earthquake victims at UAE hospitals.

His Highness also directed to provide the victims with the highest levels of healthcare, reaffirming UAE's continued efforts within Bridges of Goodness campaign launched by the UAE and its commitment to support victims of humanitarian disasters and crises worldwide.

