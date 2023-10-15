Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, witnessed the competitions of the final day of the first edition of Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival which was held under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The festival, which was organised by the UAE Camel Racing Federation, at the Madinet Zayed Racetrack in Al Dhafra Region, was also attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, and a number of sheikhs and high-ranking officials.

Sheikh Hamdan followed up a number of races of the festival, which enjoyed the presence of tribal elders, camel racing enthusiasts, and GCC citizens.

He affirmed the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to support all heritage events in the country, being an important way of educating generations, preserving heritage, and promoting authentic customs and traditions.