Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between ERC, SEHA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to strengthen their medical, humanitarian and social partnerships.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Health Department - Abu Dhabi.

Under the MoU, which was signed on behalf of the ERC by Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board, and by Rashid Saif Rashid Al Qubaisi, Deputy CEO, on behalf of SEHA, the company will provide healthcare services to patients referred by the ERC, and both sides will organise health awareness and education activities as part of their relevant community-oriented programmes, as well as hold seminars and conferences on disease prevention.

The MoU will also enable SEHA to support the ERC’s marketing programmes on social media and its website.

It stipulates the development of a joint working strategy related to exchanging knowledge and technical expertise and enhancing communication, to promote greater health, humanitarian and community cooperation.

The MoU will also contribute to the UAE Government's strategy to promote social responsibility and enhance relevant cooperation and partnerships for a better future.

Dr. Al Mazrouei stated that the MoU will open wider horizons of cooperation and coordination between the two sides, to serve the beneficiaries of the ERC’s activities and programmes, stressing that it embodies the values and principles that the UAE’s leadership aim to consolidate.

"We, at SEHA, are pleased to sign the MoU with the ERC, in recognition of its role in improving quality of life and alleviating the suffering of needy families," Al Qubaisi said.

"We are proud to cooperate with the ERC, under the supervision and follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan, whose outstanding efforts have enhanced the role of the state in supporting humanitarian action," he added.

Al Qubaisi also stressed that the MoU reflects the progress of the country’s humanitarian and community work and is an advanced model of joint work between national companies, the community and humanitarian institutions, through the launch of integrated projects and programmes that aim to ease the suffering of the most vulnerable groups.