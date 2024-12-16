Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award Launched
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the launch of the third cycle of the Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award in partnership with EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Management).
The award aims to enhance the quality of education and educational outcomes in schools across the UAE and worldwide. This is achieved by adopting the standards and pillars outlined in the model, which was developed by an international team of specialists according to the best global practices.
The award organiser explained that implementation occurs in two phases. The first phase involves training teachers and will continue until January 2025, during which participating schools will be trained on the standards of the Hamdan EFQM Global Model.
The second phase involves the evaluation of schools, running from January to March 2025. This phase includes on-site visits to each school to assess performance based on the specified criteria. The assessment results for participating schools will be announced in 2025.
Six schools from the UAE will participate in the award, including Zayed Educational Complex-Al Barsha, Dubai; Dubai Modern Education School – Dubai; Al Manar Model School (Cycle Two) for Girls – Sharjah; Um Ghafa School – Al Ain; Zayed Educational Complex – Dibba Al Fujairah; and Zayed Educational Complex – Al Muntazah, Ajman. Additionally, one Gulf school from Qatar, Qatar Science and Technology School (Doha), will take part.
Recent Stories
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
More Stories From Middle East
-
FTA launches world’s first tax refund system for e-commerce retail purchases for tourists1 minute ago
-
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched1 minute ago
-
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector employees, domestic ..1 minute ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day16 minutes ago
-
Representatives of 35 countries meet at International Cadet Ball in Moscow27 minutes ago
-
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project27 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA27 minutes ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day27 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai27 minutes ago
-
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan28 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure28 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM28 minutes ago