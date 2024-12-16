Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the launch of the third cycle of the Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award in partnership with EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Management).

The award aims to enhance the quality of education and educational outcomes in schools across the UAE and worldwide. This is achieved by adopting the standards and pillars outlined in the model, which was developed by an international team of specialists according to the best global practices.

The award organiser explained that implementation occurs in two phases. The first phase involves training teachers and will continue until January 2025, during which participating schools will be trained on the standards of the Hamdan EFQM Global Model.

The second phase involves the evaluation of schools, running from January to March 2025. This phase includes on-site visits to each school to assess performance based on the specified criteria. The assessment results for participating schools will be announced in 2025.

Six schools from the UAE will participate in the award, including Zayed Educational Complex-Al Barsha, Dubai; Dubai Modern Education School – Dubai; Al Manar Model School (Cycle Two) for Girls – Sharjah; Um Ghafa School – Al Ain; Zayed Educational Complex – Dibba Al Fujairah; and Zayed Educational Complex – Al Muntazah, Ajman. Additionally, one Gulf school from Qatar, Qatar Science and Technology School (Doha), will take part.

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

