Hamdan Foundation Announces Winners Of Medical Awards 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the winners of the Hamdan Medical Awards 2024.
These awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the medical field at the Arab and UAE levels across multiple categories: the Arab Award for Research in Healthcare, the Arab Award in Genetics, the Best Research in Healthcare Award, the Innovation in Healthcare Award, and the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities.
In the Arab Awards, the Arab Award for Research in Healthcare was awarded to two studies: "Challenges in the Diagnostic Significance of Identifying Molecular Variant Descriptions", which was conducted by a research team from King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, this study involved 4,577 families and addressed the challenges of identifying and interpreting genetic variations in patients with Mendelian diseases—genetic disorders caused by mutations in a single gene.
The second study, "Transition to Oral Antibiotics in Gram-Negative Bacteremia Cases, "is a randomised, open clinical trial carried out by a research team from Hamad Medical Corporation Home in Qatar, Kuwait University, and Istanbul Medipol University.
The Arab Award in Genetics was awarded to Professor Dr. André Megarbane, Head of the Human Genetics Department and Assistant Dean for Research at the Lebanese American University. Dr. Megarbane is renowned for his dedication and extensive contributions to advancing knowledge about genetic disorders through early diagnosis, genetic counselling, and raising awareness while managing cases effectively.
In the United Arab Emirates Awards, the Best Research in Healthcare Award was granted to a study titled "Testicular Torsion Code: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Improve Outcomes in Testicular Torsion Cases". Conducted by a research team from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the study aims to enhance patient care by providing a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to streamline, accelerate, and optimize the treatment of testicular torsion cases.
The Best Research in Healthcare Award was also awarded to a study titled "Innovation in Pneumonia Treatment through Guideline Adherence Review and Mortality Prediction Using Interpretable Machine Learning", conducted by a research team from the University of Sharjah, Al Qassimi Hospital, and Tawam Hospital.
Another winning study, titled "Effectiveness of Pharmacological Treatments in Managing Overactive Bladder in Children and Adolescents: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis", was submitted by a research team from Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and the University of Sharjah.
The Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities in Healthcare was awarded to Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, consultant in Nephrology and Organ Transplantation and Chair of the National Organ Transplant Committee at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Fathia Faridallah Al Awadi, Consultant and Head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Department, as well as Medical Director at Dubai Hospital – Dubai Health.
The Innovation in Healthcare Award was presented to the UAE Lung Transplant Programme– "Hope with Every Breath", managed by an independent team from the Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplantation Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
Another recipient of the Innovation in Healthcare Award was the study titled "Diabetes Risk Calculator for Fasting During Ramadan", conducted by an independent team from Dubai Hospital, UAE University, Dasman Diabetes Institute (Kuwait), and Saifee Hospital (India), involving 6,736 participants from various Arab and other countries.
Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Hamdan Foundation, said that the awards promote a culture of innovation and scientific research in the healthcare sector, encouraging professionals to achieve impactful accomplishments that benefit both local and Arab communities.
