Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participated in the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025, which commenced on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event attracts widespread participation from around the world, bringing together policymakers, experts, and health authorities to exchange knowledge and showcase the latest healthcare technologies and innovations.

Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of Medical Excellence at the Foundation, said, “Through this event, we aim to achieve strategic objectives that include building sustainable partnerships with global health entities, exchanging outstanding expertise, and exploring innovative solutions to enhance healthcare services.

The foundation participated as part of the Dubai Health Authority’s pavilion to enhance its interaction with partners and stakeholders in the healthcare sector and strengthen international collaboration to achieve sustainable and impactful advancements in the healthcare sector.