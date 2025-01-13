Open Menu

Hamdan Foundation Signs MoU With Arabian Gulf University

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf University

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain during the 96th board of Trustees meeting.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, and Dr. Saad Al Fuhaid, President of Arabian Gulf University.

Dr. Saad Al Fuhaid expressed his pride in this partnership, stating, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with leading scientific institutions. It enables us to launch innovative initiatives and advanced educational and training programmes, contributing to comprehensive development and promoting innovation across various fields. We are confident this MoU will drive meaningful collaboration in educational and medical excellence, talent development, and innovation.”

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi emphasised the importance of the MoU, saying, “We are pleased to establish this agreement with Arabian Gulf University, a distinguished institution that plays a significant role in advancing education in the region. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen communication, exchange expertise, and leverage resources to support programmes and initiatives focused on medical and educational excellence, talent development, and innovation. Furthermore, this collaboration aligns with our dedication to recognising excellence through awards tailored to the medical and educational sectors.

Al Suwaidi added, “This agreement is a vital step in our broader strategy to enhance scientific, cultural, and innovative contributions by building bridges of cooperation and forming strategic alliances with educational institutions globally. We anticipate this MoU will pave the way for remarkable achievements, enabling us to attain further successes and expand our expertise and knowledge base.”

Al Suwaidi also commended Arabian Gulf University’s significant role in addressing developmental priorities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. He highlighted the university’s outstanding contributions to medical sciences and its leadership in enhancing healthcare through innovative programmes in education, science, and medicine.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate in the fields of educational and medical excellence, talent development, and innovation.

The agreement encompasses joint research and studies, the exchange of educational and medical expertise, and the development of care programmes targeting outstanding and gifted individuals. It also includes providing technical support and specialised consultations on educational and medical excellence standards to serve the public interest.

Additionally, the partnership will organise conferences, seminars, forums, and specialised training programmes aimed at advancing human resource capabilities in medical and educational excellence, as well as talent development and innovation.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Rashid Bahrain Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf Univ ..

Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf University

1 minute ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari Tower attack case

25 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Uzbek FM, discuss enha ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Uzbek FM, discuss enhancing bilateral relations

31 minutes ago
 Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA

Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA

25 minutes ago
 Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot

Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot

25 minutes ago
 CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancell ..

CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancellation of F-6 petrol pump

25 minutes ago
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafr ..

Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafrullah Mengal

37 minutes ago
 Private sector engaged to manage waste collection ..

Private sector engaged to manage waste collection under “Clean Punjab” initi ..

37 minutes ago
 Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chance ..

Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture Univ ..

37 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces free 3 marla plot scheme for ..

37 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliam ..

NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliamentarian and others

37 minutes ago
 UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificia ..

UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificial intelligence

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East