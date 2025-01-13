Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf University

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain during the 96th board of Trustees meeting.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, and Dr. Saad Al Fuhaid, President of Arabian Gulf University.

Dr. Saad Al Fuhaid expressed his pride in this partnership, stating, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with leading scientific institutions. It enables us to launch innovative initiatives and advanced educational and training programmes, contributing to comprehensive development and promoting innovation across various fields. We are confident this MoU will drive meaningful collaboration in educational and medical excellence, talent development, and innovation.”

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi emphasised the importance of the MoU, saying, “We are pleased to establish this agreement with Arabian Gulf University, a distinguished institution that plays a significant role in advancing education in the region. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen communication, exchange expertise, and leverage resources to support programmes and initiatives focused on medical and educational excellence, talent development, and innovation. Furthermore, this collaboration aligns with our dedication to recognising excellence through awards tailored to the medical and educational sectors.

Al Suwaidi added, “This agreement is a vital step in our broader strategy to enhance scientific, cultural, and innovative contributions by building bridges of cooperation and forming strategic alliances with educational institutions globally. We anticipate this MoU will pave the way for remarkable achievements, enabling us to attain further successes and expand our expertise and knowledge base.”

Al Suwaidi also commended Arabian Gulf University’s significant role in addressing developmental priorities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. He highlighted the university’s outstanding contributions to medical sciences and its leadership in enhancing healthcare through innovative programmes in education, science, and medicine.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate in the fields of educational and medical excellence, talent development, and innovation.

The agreement encompasses joint research and studies, the exchange of educational and medical expertise, and the development of care programmes targeting outstanding and gifted individuals. It also includes providing technical support and specialised consultations on educational and medical excellence standards to serve the public interest.

Additionally, the partnership will organise conferences, seminars, forums, and specialised training programmes aimed at advancing human resource capabilities in medical and educational excellence, as well as talent development and innovation.