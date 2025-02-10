Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Houston

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team secured first place in the national qualifiers of the First Lego League (FLL) competition, held at Raffles Hotel in Dubai.

With this victory, the team has qualified to represent the UAE at the international championship, set to take place in Houston, USA, in April 2025.

On this occasion, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, congratulated the students who claimed first place in the FLL, emphasising that this achievement reflects their excellence and creativity in science and innovation.

"Undoubtedly, student participation in such competitions contributes to the development of their scientific and intellectual skills, fosters a spirit of competition and distinction, and highlights their talents on both local and global levels.

This achievement aligns with the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation's commitment to supporting talented students, refining their skills, encouraging innovation, and showcasing their capabilities to maximise their potential," he said.

The First Lego League competition targets gifted students excelling in robotics at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation. Participants gain real-world experiences that enhance their problem-solving skills through a structured global robotics programme, equipping students and educators to build a better future.

The competition aims to boost students' confidence, expand their knowledge, develop lifelong learning habits, and encourage experimentation while enhancing their skills in critical thinking, programming, and design through hands-on training in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and robotics.

