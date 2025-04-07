Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, has attended the 14th edition of AIM Congress, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi).

The event, convened under the theme 'Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure', witnessed broad international participation, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a central hub for global investment dialogue.

Organised with the support of UAE Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Ministry of Investment, the congress drew significant attention from global leadership, including Vahagn Garniki Khachaturyan, President of Armenia, and Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of Republic of Congo-Brazzaville.

In addition to heads of state and government, the congress welcomed an extensive roster of high-ranking officials, including ministers, central bank governors, city mayors, leaders of international organisations, and prominent figures from the private sector. Participants included major multinational corporations, venture capitalists, startup founders, SMEs, and business delegations from more than 180 countries.

The opening day of the AIM Congress featured thematic discussion sessions aligned with eight strategic portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment, Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

These sessions aimed to explore emerging trends, foster cross-sector collaboration, and develop actionable insights for a rapidly evolving global investment climate.

In parallel with AIM Congress, the third edition of World Local Production Forum was launched under the theme ‘’Advancing Local Production for Health Equity, Global Health Security, and Sustainable Development''. Hosted in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Emirates Drug Establishment and organised by the World Health Organisation, the forum brought together ministers, senior officials, global health experts, and representatives from the private sector and international financial institutions. The forum served as a platform for knowledge exchange and the advancement of innovative frameworks to finance and scale local production, strengthen health resilience, and promote technology transfer across global supply chains.

The inaugural day of the congress concluded with a series of high-level roundtable meetings. These included a dialogue for heads of stock exchange markets titled ‘’Confronting Market Volatility and Promoting Sustainable Financing in Global Stock Exchanges''; a roundtable for finance ministers and heads of central banks under the theme ‘’Challenges and Opportunities in a Multipolar World''; a strategic roundtable for global family offices; and a regional focus forum for Arab countries.

