Hamed Bin Zayed, British Ministers Discuss Bilateral Economic, Investment Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, held a series of separate discussions with British ministers on ways of strengthening the economic and investment relations between the UAE and the UK, to serve their mutual interests and advance their strategic partnership.

Sheikh Hamed met with Gerry Grimstone, Minister for Investment, Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Grant Shapps, Secretary for Transport, on the sidelines of the Global Investment Summit (GIS 2021) held in London.

The meetings discussed opportunities for joint cooperation and partnerships that will support efforts aimed at achieving sustainability and economic prosperity.

Sheikh Hamed stressed the UAE's sustainable economic vision will bring benefits and prosperity to its people and those of other countries, as it provides a model legislative environment for investments, in line with the highest international standards.

The UK hosted the GIS to secure foreign investments in its future green industries.

