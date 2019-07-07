Hamed bin Zayed conveys leaders' condolences over death of Princess Al Jawhara Al Saud

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) JEDDAH, 6th July 2019 - H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, over the death of his mother, Princess Al Jawhara bint Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud.

Sheikh Hamed offered his condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her soul and grant her paradise.

Prince Saud expressed thanks to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their sympathy and fraternal noble feelings.