Open Menu

Hamed Bin Zayed Inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Khalifa University, has inaugurated the Khalifa University Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025, which features more than 100 projects, as part of UAE Innovates 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed was accompanied by Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Sarah Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge (ADEK), Hassan Ahmed Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat, Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of Saif Bin Zayed academy for Police and Security Sciences, Homaid Al Shimmari, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University, and Prof Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed was briefed on the innovative projects and technology solutions that were distributed across the event’s three zones – Research, Industry applications, and Startups –under the Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), while attending a pitching session for a startup focusing on neuromorphic technology.

Stakeholders from the public and private sector, and academia, industry, as well as international partners interacted with Khalifa University researchers at the three themed demonstration zones, with projects including a Lunar Rover, Kumrah AI, the Emirati Reference Genome Project (ERGP), 6U CubeSat, Golde, Frugal 3D-Bioprinter, Biocatalysis on chip platform, Study of Polar Sea Ice, SAVE Software, and graphene-based hydrogen tank filament winding.

Industry applications project themes covered healthy longevity, energy transition, pervasive digitalisation, sustainable secure society and advanced materials and manufacturing/health. These included projects such as the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS), food Pricing Dynamics, AgriTech 4 for viable and sustainable farming in the UAE, a 3D-Printed Solar Absorber, Vision-Based Flare Analytics, and The Biomedical Science Discovery (BISDI) Programme.

Also on display were the development of numerical tools for the origin and the magnitude of radioactive release identification (Rad-ID), a study entitled Towards Enhanced Nuclear Reactor Safety, LLMs for Utility Sector Customers and Anomaly Detection for Utility Meters, a Mangrove-mimicked Solar Desalination Device, fast chargers for electric vehicles, the Cancer Multi-Omics Atlas: A Platform for Precision Oncology, and IgenRare: AI Assistant Tool for Rare Genetic Diseases for early diagnoses and management.

Related Topics

Police Technology Education Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Vehicles Tank Hassan Ahmed February Cancer National University Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

36 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..

50 minutes ago
 First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of ..

First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..

51 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhab ..

Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..

1 hour ago
 AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School o ..

AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..

2 hours ago
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers an ..

UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; re ..

UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..

2 hours ago
 Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for count ..

Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..

2 hours ago
 OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment For ..

OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

2 hours ago
 NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary ..

NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

2 hours ago
 Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ..

Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East