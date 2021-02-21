UrduPoint.com
Hamed Bin Zayed Inaugurates NAVDEX 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, inaugurated the sixth edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021, which is being held at the marine dock opposite the main platform of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), as part of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Hamed toured the event, including the pavilions of participating national and international companies participating, and talked to exhibitors about the latest technologies and units showcased at the event.

The showcased naval units participating in NAVDEX 2021 total 17 from 10 countries, which include minesweepers, missile boats, patrol boats, landing crafts, rescue boats, destroyers and frigates, as well as the latest coastal security systems and marine telecommunication solutions.

Sheikh Hamed was also briefed by representatives of participating companies about the latest technologies and recent solutions offered by naval industries.

Holding IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 amidst the extraordinary conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic highlights the UAE’s capacity to organise major events while implementing strict safety and security measures, he said.

The event is a leading global exhibition in terms of organisation, participation and constant development, Sheikh Hamed added, affirming that it is a leading international platform for showcasing the latest defence technologies, and is a global forum gathering experts and specialists from defence industries.

The inauguration was attended by Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, and several officials.

