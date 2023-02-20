UrduPoint.com

Hamed Bin Zayed Inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today inaugurated the 7th Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, coinciding with the16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).
During his visit, Sheikh Hamed toured several national and foreign pavilions at the event, which are showcasing recent products and technologies in the naval defence industry, accompanied by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Force

Sheikh Hamed also talked to several participants about their products and innovations and stressed that NAVDEX is a specialist international platform for national and international companies operating in naval defence to showcase their latest products and technologies.


It also offers major companies the opportunity to forge partnerships, he added, lauding the number of participating Emirati companies and their presence in NAVDEX and IDEX.

