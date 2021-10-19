UrduPoint.com

Hamed Bin Zayed Participates In Global Investment Summit In UK

Tue 19th October 2021

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, participated in the Global Investment Summit (GIS 2021) held in London.

On the summit sidelines, Sheikh Hamed met with several British officials and international participants to share the UAE’s vision of its investment partnerships and its support for all forms of investments, most notably sustainable investments that benefit the world’s communities.

He also highlighted the UAE’s plans and ambitious initiatives to encourage economic growth and provide individual and corporate investors with a suitable legislative and logistic environment.

He added that the UAE had adopted a comprehensive system of policies and procedures based on the ongoing modernisation of legal and regulatory frameworks, supporting the country’s business and investment environment.

Sheikh Hamed stressed the keenness of the UAE to collaborate with all relevant organisations and entities to achieve their mutual objectives and address the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of nearly 200 investment entities from around the world attended the summit. By hosting the summit, the United Kingdom (UK) aimed to attract foreign investments and promote investment opportunities in green industry and renewable energy.

The summit also showcased the "UK Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a green recovery, which aims to achieve sustainable economic growth and reinforce the UK’s global stature as an innovator in the field of green industries.

