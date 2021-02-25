Hamed bin Zayed tours IDEX 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, has visited the pavilions of several local and foreign companies participating in IDEX 2021.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed was briefed on the most advanced military and defence systems and mechanisms presented by the exhibitors participating at this global event.

Sheikh Hamed met with the exhibitors where he was briefed on their defence products, the latest developments in the field of defence systems and weapons, and the importance of participating in this distinguished exhibition.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed exchanged talks with the exhibitors about the importance of organising this global event during these exceptional circumstances and the success achieved in concluding deals and agreements between many parties, highlighting the exhibition’s role as one of the global platforms for the exchange of ideas and experiences.

For their part, the participants commended the organisational efforts in terms of applying all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the participants, which made the event extremely safe for everyone to attend, stressing the continuation of the exhibition's success in attracting the most important international companies operating in the defence systems sectors.