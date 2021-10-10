Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today visited Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness toured many of the participating pavilions, including those of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, and learned about the cultural, heritage, economic and other aspects they showcase He exchanged cordial talk with the participating delegates about the importance of their countries' participation in this key global event and their plans to introduce their history, and culture, and experience to other participants.

Sheikh Hamed extended his appreciation to the organisational teams for their efforts to ensure the success of the world's greatest show.

His Highness stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai is a global platform for communication and learning about the achievements of the participating countries, the cultures of their peoples, and their future outlook.

He pointed out that the exhibition constitutes a cultural and tourist destination that gathers togethers the world's cultures, achievements and the latest innovations of his countries. In one place which provides new opportunities for cooperation and rapprochement between the peoples of the world.