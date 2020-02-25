UrduPoint.com
Hamed Bin Zayed Visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, UMEX, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX.

The two exhibitions were organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, in cooperation with the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 23rd to 25th February.

While touring the pavilions of participating national and international companies, Sheikh Hamed was briefed about the latest technologies offered by companies specialising in unmanned systems, simulation and training.

During his tour, Sheikh Hamed talked with participating exhibitors, company owners, officials and experts, who briefed him about the latest innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence, AI, unmanned systems and advanced simulation and training industries.

Sheikh Hamed praised the level of participation in the events, especially from the UAE, which highlights the interest in the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its role in shaping the future, and will strengthen the UAE’s global stature in this area.

He then praised the importance of the exhibitions and their accompanying events, which provide a platform for many national and international companies to increase their share of the global market, by enabling them to promote their products and showcase their latest innovations.

Sheikh Hamed expressed his wishes to the participants of both exhibitions for success in building effective partnerships, stressing that the UAE, with its advanced infrastructure, has established itself as a regional and international centre of the exhibition industry.

He also witnessed part of the Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge 2020, organised by Khalifa University on the sidelines of the exhibitions, with its total value of prize money amounting to US$5 million.

