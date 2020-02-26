UrduPoint.com
Hamed Bin Zayed Witnesses Closing Ceremony Of 18th Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, witnessed the closing ceremony of the 18th cycle of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, SKEA, 2018-2019.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI, organised the 18th edition of the award, which was held today at the Emirates Palace.

During the ceremony, the winning companies and institutions were honoured in the diamond, gold and silver categories, with the number of participants increasing by 30 percent compared to the award’s previous edition.

The ceremony was attended by Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Award, Mohammed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, Mohamed Hilal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Chamber, and many senior officials and many ambassadors of friendly countries, along with representatives of companies and institutions.

In his opening speech at the ceremony, Al Fahim said, "On behalf of myself and the members of the award’s Supreme Organising Committee, we continued the award’s progress during its eighteenth edition.

We remember the first edition of the award that was launched upon the orders of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 1999, under the patronage and monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed."

Al Fahim affirmed that the award has become a pioneering scientific platform and an integrated development programme for social and institutional development, as well as a focal point for local institutions in Abu Dhabi and national ones in the UAE, along with regional institutions from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, and the wider middle East.

"We are exploring the preparations for the next fifty years, enlightened by the guidance and vision of our leaders calling for overall leadership. They are encouraging us to take the lead in global competitive lists in the areas of sustainable economic and social development, to increase the capabilities of all citizens, enhance institutional effectiveness, and achieve the happiness of all citizens and residents of our beloved country," he said in conclusion.

