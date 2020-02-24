Hamid Al Nuaimi praises development of UAE’s education system during graduation ceremony at Ajman University

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University, praised the ongoing development of the UAE’s education system, which has benefitted every citizen and resident.

The UAE has become a leading country in terms of providing a high-level curriculum in its universities, as well as many other achievements, he added, stressing that all this was achieved due to the comprehensive renaissance process led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who enabled every citizen to serve their country and ensure its prosperity.

Al Nuaimi made this statement while attending the graduation ceremony of the first regiment of the 29th batch of students of Ajman University, held under the slogan, "2020," at the "Sheikh Zayed Convention and Exhibition Centre."

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Sheikhs senior officials faculty deans, teaching staff and relatives of the graduates.

The batch comprises 437 male and female graduates from various academic programmes, both bachelors and masters, including 168 students who graduated today and belong to 32 nationalities.

They joined over 38,000 students who graduated from Ajman University since its inception 32 years ago.

Sheikh Humaid affirmed that Ajman University is a leading academic institution not only in Ajman and the UAE but also in the region and the Arab world, adding that it strives for excellence and an effective presence in local and international events, and has created new colleges and adopted a modern curriculum with many specialisations.

He then expressed his confidence in the university’s role in encouraging the spirit of learning among its students and keeping pace with the latest academic developments, affirming that the university is a pioneering and advanced model for universities, individuals and society, and will remain an academic and intellectual centre due to its pioneering role.

In a speech delivered on their behalf by Ahmed Al Hammadi, the graduates thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the leader of the country’s progress in science and development, as well as Sheikh Humaid, the sponsor of the university.

"The graduation ceremony of the batch, "2020," came to during the year of preparation for the next 50 years of our young nation’s march, the year of the harvest and the year of the building process," Al Hammadi said.

Sheikh Humaid, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, honoured the leading students and awarded them their certificates.

Sheikh Ammar also distributed certificates to the graduates and honoured outstanding students.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan, the wife of Sheikh Humaid, the university will celebrate, tomorrow, the graduation of 273 undergraduate and graduate students from various colleges at the Sheikh Zayed Convention and Exhibition Centre.