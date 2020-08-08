UrduPoint.com
Hamriyah Free Zone Announces Opening Of State-of-art Multi-Functional Offshore & Repair Facility

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) Orient Source Hong Kong Group of Companies, OSHK, the International Commodity Trader and Project Investor, has made its foray into the UAE by launching its state-of-art 247,570 ft2 Multi-Functional Offshore & Repair Facility at the Port of Hamriyah in Sharjah along with a Trading Platform with Hamriyah Free Zone.

The inauguration of the new facility was announced during a ceremony held recently to ink a partnership agreement with Hamriyah Free Zone.

The deal was signed by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone and Alistair Sean Jeffries, CEO of OSHK in the presence of senior directors from both entities.

The new facility will be known as BIG Energy, BIG, Petroleum Marine & Infrastructure FZC and will specialise in the oil, gas and marine sector as well as to conduct and manage a boutique Petroleum Trading Platform for all majors and also undertake Infra and Energy Projects within the UAE and other GCC countries.

OSHK affirmed that the new entity is just the first phase of its ambitious four-year structured project plan with its vision of "We Grow. Together" with the Hamriyah Free Zone.

BIG will construct and commission a new state-of-the-art Multi-Functional and Fully Integrated Offshore and Repair Yard, MFORY, involving the following core activities; oilfield equipment repair, remanufacture, testing and recertification, pump rebuild and testing, upgrades of on/offshore rigs and vessels, engineering services, field service, repairs and new build - oil and gas, leasing, storage, sale and purchase of oil and gas spares, supplies and stores, infra project work, marine management, port-led infrastructure and development projects, testing facility with certifications and approvals for oil and gas, petroleum trading, manufacturing and other related verticals.

Culmination of Forward-looking Vision Commenting on the occasion, Al Mazrouei said, "The new facility comes at a time when Sharjah is doing its utmost to attract quality investments that add much to the Emirate’s Business Environment, in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah," Al Mazrouei highlighted, adding, "It is also a culmination of the Emirate’s forward-looking vision developed to diversify the local economy and focus on vital sectors."

"Hamriyah Free Zone diverse services, along with its sophisticated infrastructure and modern facilities were the main reason behind being selected over other free zones. We are not only offering tax exemptions and easy access to regional and international markets, but also offer a single-window operation, 100 percent foreign ownership of business and repatriation of 100 percent capital and profits, and many world-class facilities and services for investors looking to establish their business in the UAE and operate with the support of a customer-friendly free zone" he noted.

Meanwhile, Mehernosh Daraius Jesia, COO of BIG - MFORY UAE, stressed that the company will offer an all-in-one multi-purpose yard which will provide petroleum service contractors and other operators, a comprehensive value-added, responsive service at competitive costs to optimise their performance and reliability of their equipment by providing unbiased engineering analysis, quality workmanship and responsive field service for improved operations.

