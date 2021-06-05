Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, Bee’ah renew strategic partnership

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) Bee’ah, Sharjah-based integrated environmental, recycling & waste management company, has announced signing a renewal of its strategic partnership agreement with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, to provide integrated waste management services for the free zone community.

The agreement was signed by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and Fahad Ali Fahad Shehail, Group Chief Operating Officer of Bee’ah.

Under the agreement, Bee'ah will provide solid and liquid waste collection services to the free zone community. Bee'ah already has an office in the Hamriyah Free Zone for direct coordination with the Environmental Health and Safety Department regarding waste management and collection. In addition, Bee’ah has conducted training courses for staff in the Environmental Health and Safety Department and the Maintenance and Investors Department.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, "Bee’ah is pleased to renew its partnership with the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, which has resulted in a fruitful collaboration and beneficial outcomes over the past four years.

This renewal underscores both ours and HFZA’s commitment to sustainable growth and environmental protection."

For his part, Al Mazrouei affirmed that the partnership with Bee’ah reflects the authority’s commitment to the sustainability of its activities and operations, and its unremitting efforts to provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly work environment, and to conserve resources.

Al Mazrouei said that investors do realize that sustainability is an essential part of their strategies to achieve success and growth and enhance their reputation among their customers and consumers, stressing that the authority is always committed to providing the best business environment for its investors and companies.