Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive privileges and offers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) With the start of the Big Five Show, the Mena region’s largest building and construction show, which takes place from September 12-15 at the Dubai World Trade Center, the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) stand is attracting a large number of investors who expressed their willingness to visit the Zone to get acquainted with the opportunities and advantages available.

HFZA's participation in this mega event reflects its keenness to be an active element in the various economic events and activities held nationwide, in order to promote the services and privileges it provides to businessmen and investors.

Additionally, being a part of such a global event paves the road for communication with local and foreign economic actors and provides them with comprehensive information about the Authority and the many strategic advantages of Sharjah.

The participation also aims to shed light on the role of Sharjah in the economic and urban development fields, since it is one of the key hubs of the construction sector projects taking place on the state's land.

HFZA intends to leverage this opportunity to unveil its latest updates, including the ready-to-use plots of land and warehouses, the advanced infrastructure, and the spaces befitting all industries related to the building and construction sector.

The Hamriyah Free Zone also provides highly efficient logistics services, a wide range of products to meet the needs of different companies, and an integrated business system that provides all services under one roof, including administrative and licensing services and a global business community.

During its participation, the Hamriyah is set to announce its latest projects which aim to accommodate the increasing influx of major international and multinational companies wishing to build a solid presence within the regional markets.

Over 1200 exhibitors from 50 countries are taking part in the event. The Hamriyah Free Zone has specially prepared a promotional program to highlight its investment opportunities.

In addition to offering industrial and commercial plots of land, HFZA, the second-largest industrial-free zone in the UAE, provides advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that strengthen external expansion plans for investors, especially in import and re-export to the world’s markets. It also provides countless competitive advantages, most notably a single-window operation that boosts the efficiency of performance and eases procedures of doing business, along with multiple tax exemptions, repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of the business, and quick access to regional and global markets.