Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah has announced it is going to participate in the 18th edition of SteelFab 2023 exhibition organised by Expo Centre Sharjah from 9-12 January.

The four-day event is scheduled to bring together industry leaders and experts from major countries in the field, along with top local and regional companies.

The Hamriyah Free Zone will showcase its leading role in supporting the global and regional iron and steel trade, as well as its competitive advantages and services that attract investors from within and outside the country. The Free Zone is home to more than 180 companies specialised in welding and mining that operate globally from HFZA.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, said that SteelFab 2023 will provide the free zone with an ideal platform to learn about the latest developments in the market, industry requirements, and the needs of manufacturers and investors in this sector.

It will also offer a good opportunity for meetings with leading companies in the sector and introduce them to the advantages of investing and establishing businesses in HFZA, as well as to the facilities offered to investors and how feasible it is to build a strategic presence in the UAE, the middle East and North Africa. During the event, HFZA will also highlight Sharjah's development journey, which has made it an international business centre.

Al Mazrouei went on to say that through its presence in this year's show, the Free Zone looks forward to promoting its position as a leading regional and global hub for the iron and steel industry, especially as this particular business is one of the major sectors within the Hamriyah Free Zone and accounts for a large share of foreign investments and multinational and international companies working in this field.

HFZA’s steel businesses not only provide their services to regional markets but also global ones, benefiting from HFZA’s world-class infrastructure in addition to multiple and smooth access to international markets.

The 18th edition of Steel Fab 2023 exhibition will focus on several sectors, including energy tools, welding and cutting tools and machinery, pipes and fittings, as well as stainless steel, welding technology and steel industry. More than 200 local and international exhibitors from 33 countries representing a broad range of global manufacturers and suppliers and 400 of the top international brands in the metal industries will participate in the show this year.

In addition to offering industrial and commercial plots of land, HFZA, one of the largest industrial-free zone in the UAE, provides advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that strengthen external expansion plans for investors, especially in importing and re-exporting, to the world’s markets. It also provides countless competitive advantages, most notably a single-window operation that boosts efficiency and eases procedures for doing business, along with multiple tax exemptions, repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of the business, and quick access to regional and global markets.