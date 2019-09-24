Hamriyah Free Zone bags 'Fastest Growing Brand' award in India

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The emirate of Sharjah has added another feather to its cap after the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, bagged the 'UAE's Fastest Growing Brand 2018-19' award in India.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, also won the 'Leader Award, in recognition of his continuous efforts to develop, improve and modernise the HFZA’s services and facilities to better meet the growing needs of investing companies.

The two awards were presented to Al Mazrouei during the Awards and Business Summit held on the sidelines of the 12th Asian Business and Social Forum 2019 organised recently in Mumbai, India, which was attended by a number of business leaders and owners of successful international brands.

"Winning the 'UAE's Fastest Growing Brand 2018-19' is yet again another international recognition of the quality and efficiency of the services, infrastructure, facilities and amenities provided by the Hamriyah Free Zone to its customers and investors," Al Mazrouei said.

"It is also a recognition of the wise vision and sound directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that catapulted Sharjah to new levels of excellence and economic diversification, making it an attractive destination for all foreign investments," he added.

"We will carry on with our journey to improve the performance of Sharjah’s economic sectors, and will dynamically work in cooperation with our partners to strengthen the status of the emirate as a regional and global hub for doing business. We will invest in services, adopt the latest practices and shed light on the competitive advantages in Sharjah," Al Mazrouei affirmed.

The Awards and Business Summit of the Asian Business and Social Forum has become one of the leading Asian awards that recognise and honour outstanding institutions, companies and organisations in the Asian continent. It also focuses on highlighting outstanding individuals in their economic and social fields and their contribution to the development of the society and the economy through innovative and creative practices.

Earlier this year, the HFZA received the ESQR’s Quality Choice prize 2019 in the Gold Category 2019, which was organised by the European Society for Quality Research in Berlin, Germany, in addition to the Achievements Awards in the economy and business category organised by the Europe Business Assembly in Milan.