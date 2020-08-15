Hamriyah Free Zone-headquartered Italian Dairy Products factory launches expansions, doubling its size to 26,000 square-foot

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has reinforced its reputation and status as a prominent destination for foodstuff industries in the region after the Italian Dairy Products factory, headquartered at Sharjah Food Park, revealed that it has doubled up the total size of its factory to 26,000 square-foot, with an eye on further expansion in the Emirati and Gulf markets, making the new factory one of the largest Italian dairy factories across the UAE.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, accompanied by a number of officials and directors of the free zone, toured the newly developed facilities, where he was briefed about the different phases of dairy production in accordance to the highest international standards.

Al Mazrouei commended the factory’s important role in providing high-quality foodstuff at affordable prices, thanks to the implementation of smooth and innovative mechanisms throughout the production process.

Italian Dairy Products factory is one of the UAE’s largest factories for producing Italian cheese, using fresh cow’s milk brought from the national farms in the UAE. The factory consumes some 4,800 tons of milk annually to produce about 500 tons of fresh Italian cheese such as mozzarella, burrata and scamorza, and ricotta.

"Our commitment to support investments stems from the wise directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah in terms of harnessing the potential to consolidate Sharjah’s position as a global destination for businesses. We’ve come here today to acknowledge a great experience for a factory that succeeded for over a decade to cater to the needs of the Emirati market from fresh Italian cheese made with fresh Emirati milk. Indeed, it’s a world-class product made with pride in the UAE," Al Mazrouei said.

The HFZA Director pointed out that the success of the Italian Dairy Products factory in providing the Emirati and Gulf markets with fresh and top-quality cheese reflects HFZA’s distinctive position at the global level as a headquarter for the leading food companies in the region, underlining that food security and self-sufficiency in basic commodities are an essential pillar in HFZA’s plan, in addition to paving the way for a business-stimulating environment and providing state-of-the-art infrastructure to make it easier for companies to promote their businesses and enhance their performance, thus achieving their investment objectives.

Al Mazrouei concluded that the success of any investment is a testament to HFZA’s distinction and commitment to bolstering its investors in every way.

Leo Condemi, General Manager of Italian Dairy Products factory, said: "Having witnessed the increasing demand for products made with high-quality local ingredients mixed with innovative Italian expertise, we made the decision to double up the factory area to meet such demands."

He highlighted the strategic location of HFZA that connects 3 continents, in addition to the outstanding services provided to investors to facilitate exporting operations, something that represents a competitive edge for factories, especially in the food industry which requires fast and efficient logistical capabilities.

"It was such a perfect choice to take HFZA as our headquarters in the region to be able to expand our businesses and penetrate other Gulf markets. This new expansion will help us boost our production capacity and operational capability to meet the needs of the local market and other emerging markets according to our developmental plans," Condemi explained.

"Today, we are witnessing the expansion of our factory to 26,000 square-foot after it was 13,000 square-foot with its inauguration in 2009, and now we are looking ahead to penetrate new Gulf markets,"

Hailing the top quality of local milk products that form an integral part of producing Italian cheese, Condemi affirmed that the Italian Dairy Products factory is one of the few factories in the region that uses local milk in manufacturing its products, enabling it to produce the finest fresh Italian cheese.

Sharjah Food Park is the region’s first and largest dedicated facility for food industries, covering a total area of 11 million square meters, with an eye on importing, exporting, holding, and re-packaging foodstuff destined for various countries around the world.