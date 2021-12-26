UrduPoint.com

Hamriyah Free Zone Inks Investment Deal With UAE’s Grankraft

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:45 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has added another industry leader to its investor base after the UAE’s Grankraft company, specializing in metal production for building iconic landmarks, has leased approximately 323,000 sq ft plots of land, with an investment value of AED 22 million in the first phase and AED 45 million in the second phase, bringing the company's total investment to AED67 million.

This came during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and J. George, Director of Grankraft, in the presence of officials from both sides.

"Hamriyah Free Zone always strives to attract companies offering the best services and creative solutions in diverse sectors such as manufacturing and construction technology.

This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, so as to strengthen the emirate's position as an incubator for advanced technologies in the industrial sector and new innovations," said Saud Salim Al Mazrouei.

J. George, Director of Grankraft underlined that his company is always looking for new ways to develop its services so that it can implement iconic landmarks and projects, adding that "Grankraft is on the cusp of a new phase with its investment in Hamriyah Free Zone and taking advantage of its strategic location and outstanding services.

