UrduPoint.com

Hamriyah Free Zone Receives High-level Indian Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Hamriyah Free Zone receives high-level Indian delegation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) received a high-level delegation from the Indian state of Telangana led by Bhasker Reddy, President of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

The visiting delegation was received by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, with representatives of companies specialising in iron and steel, mining and foodstuff.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation and taking advantage of the benefits the Emirate of Sharjah and HFZA offer to the companies wishing to invest in a stable environment equipped with integrated services and robust infrastructure for the prosperity of their businesses.

The meeting also reviewed HFZA's successful experience in attracting direct foreign investments, particularly the Indian investments headquartered in the authority.

The Indian delegation was briefed on the services the free zone provides, from the ease of issuing various licences to the distinctive administrative, technical and logistical services, down to the smart platforms and digital services that make HFZA one of the world's most flexible free zones.

They were also briefed on the competitive advantages and growth opportunities the Emirate of Sharjah offers to investors, thanks to its strategic location connecting East and West and its interconnected land, sea and air transportation network.

While welcoming the delegation, Al Mazrouei highlighted the strength of the UAE-India economic ties, reflected in the increased growth of investments.

India is the second-largest trading partner of the UAE, accounting for nine percent of the UAE's total trade volume. During the first half of this year, the value of bilateral trade amounted to US$21 billion, an increase of 70 percent compared to the same period last year.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the Hamriyah Free Zone has managed to attract many Indian investors due to its advantages and facilities.

Hamriyah Free Zone sets its sights on attracting further Indian investments by offering more facilities that help businesses expand in the middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council in various sectors, particularly the foodstuff and manufacturing sector, he noted.

Al Mazrouei reviewed the economic diversification policy adopted by the Government of Sharjah, which aims to take the emirate to new heights of industrial and commercial development.

The Indian delegation members ended their visit with a tour of the authority's facilities, lauding the strong infrastructure.

They also affirmed the willingness of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry to work together with HFZA to develop relations, especially in the sectors that Sharjah and the Telangana focus on at present.

Related Topics

India World Chambers Of Commerce UAE Sharjah Visit Same Middle East Saud From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US officials

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US officials

50 seconds ago
 Pollock, Brittin and Jayawardena go into cricket H ..

Pollock, Brittin and Jayawardena go into cricket Hall of Fame

3 minutes ago
 Anushka Sharma shares throwback video clip of ‘J ..

Anushka Sharma shares throwback video clip of ‘Jab Tak hai Jaan’.

21 minutes ago
 Three held with narcotics in sargodha

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

29 minutes ago
 Rising number of diabetic patients a wake-up call: ..

Rising number of diabetic patients a wake-up call: PGMI Principal

29 minutes ago
 Fawad condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asgh ..

Fawad condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.