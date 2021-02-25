Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with Al Aliyo Hydrofarms at Gulfood 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority has just added another industry leader to its global base of investors after signing an investment agreement with Al Aliyo Hydrofarms, the hydroponic fodder farming industry, at Gulfood 2021.

The company will be based in the Sharjah food Park where it will rent two warehouses extending over an area of 12,0oo sq. ft and is expected to commence operations in May 2021, becoming the company’s first headquarters in the regional markets.

It will run the UAE’s first unique project to produce and grow organic fodder for livestock in hydroponic farms based on an innovative concept using the latest technologies in the field.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Gulfood 2021 by and between Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), and Tarannum Malik, CEO of Al Aliyo Hydrofarms.

"Our process of growing fodder utilizes modern technologies, which will produce the best quality of organic, fresh and healthy fodder for livestock. Our concept of farming is independent of weather, temperature and atmospheric conditions. Additionally, our entire process is 100% organic; there is no usage of pesticides or fertilizers. Moreover, there is no wastage," the company said.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Mazrouei said: "The Emirate of Sharjah has become a Primary destination for companies looking forward to marketing their innovations across multiple economic sectors. This would not have been possible had not been for the competitive advantages being offered to investors by Sharjah and its free zones, something which motivates them to expand in the emirate's markets and turn it into a hub for their operations in the middle East".

"We always feel proud to attract innovative companies seeking modern and unconventional concepts. We are ready to provide all the facilities that would enhance the competitiveness of our investors, streamline their operations and ensure their efficiency in the labour market. Today, we are delighted to announce that Al Aliyo Hydrofarms will join the list of investors operating in the free zone, and we look forward to harnessing our vast experience to help it grow and develop in the region's markets like never before," Al Mazrouei added.

For his part, Tarannum Malik affirmed that the company’s decision to base its operations at HFZA was a step in the right direction. In addition to its global reputation, HFZA is considered one of the largest, fastest-growing and most competitive free zones in the UAE and across the Middle East.

"Manufacturing innovative products and developing a leading industry require an incubating and stimulating work environment, which the Hamriyah Free Zone provides," Malik said, adding that the HFZA’s support and facilities provided were decisive and influential in accelerating investment and launching the company’s unique project. Therefore, we look forward to entering the region’s markets from Sharjah Gate, taking advantage of the growth and development opportunities available," Malik noted.