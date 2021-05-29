Handover marks completion of Phases 1, 2 of Mohamed bin Zayed City 1 in Ajman

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) AJMAN, 29th May 2021 (WAM) - Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, announced on Saturday that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP) completed Phases 1 and 2 of the Mohamed bin Zayed City 1 residential project in Ajman, which include construction of 497 houses.

Al Mazrouei said the beneficiaries who met all the requirements will be handed over their houses, and added that work is underway on Phases 3 and 4, involving the construction of 401 houses.

"We expect that the project, which will see 898 houses built, at a cost of AED1.1 billion, will be completed by the second quarter of 2022," he added.

Al Mazrouei made the remarks while touring the site of Mohamed bin Zayed City in Ajman, which is being executed by the SZHP.

During the tour, he handed over a house to the first beneficiary. The procedures were conducted in line with the precautionary measures observed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Al Mazrouei also met with several beneficiaries and listened to their proposals.

He noted that the ministry, represented by the SZHP, had come a long way in implementing sustainability standards, including optimisation of energy and water consumption and environment protection.

The Mohamed bin Zayed City in Ajman is the first residential project that includes the Zayed 2071 residence, the first innovative and sustainable housing to receive the highest environmental assessment in the country according to the "Estidama" system of pearl evaluation, he added.

"Housing is one of the great fruits of the union and the comprehensive development drive which was strongly supported by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," he stated.

Jameela Al Findi, Director-General of the SZHP, said the ministry is keen to provide high-quality housing, compliant with all major environmental laws and sustainability standards, to the Emirati citizens.

She pointed out that the project's construction is progressing according to schedule.

Al Findi also stated that Phase 1 consists of four categories, including 11 model houses, ranging from five to two bedrooms, with modern and contemporary front elevation style.