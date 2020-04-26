Handovers underway at Aldar’s The Bridges on Reem Island, Yas Acres on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Aldar Properties today provided an update on projects under development across Abu Dhabi.

In a press release, the company listed the handovers and progress being made on various of its development projects.

Handovers at The Bridges on Reem Island have commenced following completion of the first three towers offering 636 apartments. Construction progress of the remaining three towers is advancing at pace. The Bridges will feature pop-up shops, a café, and outdoor fitness equipment. Also on the island, Reflection, a 374-apartment development, is making strong progress and is almost a quarter complete.

Solid progress is being made across all of Aldar’s developments on Yas Island. The first two precincts at Yas Acres, the flagship golf and waterfront villa and townhouse development, have commenced handover to customers. Final installations are currently taking place in precinct D, with upcoming activity focused on laying asphalt and undertaking snagging works.

Aldar has also made virtual home tours available for its customers. With numerous homes being handed over, specialised disinfection services are also taking place in line with Aldar’s efforts to ensure a safe and seamless handover process. New customers, or those who plan to register their titles during 2020 can avail themselves of Abu Dhabi Municipality’s recent waiver of the 2 percent registration fees, in addition they can benefit from Aldar service charge waivers for the first year.

To support customers who have purchased, or are looking to purchase homes in The Bridges and Yas Acres, as well as the already handed over Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Jawaher, Aldar has partnered with leading finance providers ADCB, ADIB and FAB to offer conventional and Islamic home finance at 1.

99 percent fixed for three or five years and with payment deferrals up to six months.

Construction progress passed the half-way point for Aldar’s Water’s Edge development at the heart of Yas Island, which consists of 13 mid-rise residential blocks and is comprised of studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Onsite activity at the Lea development has focused on general surveying and ground preparation as well as trench lowering for sewerage and drainage for the 238 land plots.

Rashed Al Omaira, Executive Director – Commercial at Aldar Properties, said, "The Bridges brings the very best of Reem’s canal, park, waterfront and city skyline views, and Yas Acres emphasises a sense of community with leisure at the heart of everyday life."

Progress continues at the Alreeman community in Al Shamkha, passing the quarter completion milestone. The mixed-use development has seen deep utilities installed, which will continue this quarter alongside installation of shallow utilities such as gas networks and irrigation. Preliminary design approvals have been obtained for Aldar’s Alreeman II community dedicated to UAE Nationals. This quarter, detailed design will be completed, with earth works and sewer network installation commencing.

The spacious Alghadeer development has reached the half-way point, with hollow core structure for all residences complete. Sitewide infrastructure including connecting houses to sewerage networks and the installation of the on-site gas network will continue throughout the next quarter.